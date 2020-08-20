Mwana FA and Babu Tale cleared to vie for parliamentary seats

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava artiste Hamis Mwinjuma aka MwanaFA was today among those who were cleared by ruling party CCM to vie for a parliamentary seat in the upcoming October polls.

The singer who has been part of the musicians who have composed campaign songs for the upcoming CCM campaigns, will vie for the Muheza constituency where the incumbent has been dropped.

Shaban Tale Tale aka Babu Tale on the other hand who has been very instrumental in the rise of several artistes including WCB CEO Diamond Platnumz has also been given preference over the incumbent in Morogoro South.

Reading out the names the party’s publicity secretary Humphrey Polepole said they have decided to blend in the artistes to make sure everyone is represented.

“The arts sector is among the leading revenue sources in our country today,” said Polepole.

CCM previously had arts sector represented by musicians such as the late Captain John Komba and Vicky Kamata.

