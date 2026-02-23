Tanzania police dismiss 'rumours' of emerging rebel groups after viral videos

Dar es Salaam. The government has dismissed reports of rebel groups operating in Tanzania following the circulation of social media videos in which individuals claim to belong to violent movements in several regions.

In one video shared on Instagram, a young man identifying himself as a rebel claimed responsibility for the killing of the CCM chairperson for the Itumbi Branch in Mbeya Region, Mr Elia Sambala.

The individual also threatened attacks against village and ward leaders, as well as state security personnel.

However, on Monday, February 16, 2026, the Mbeya Regional Police clarified that Mr Sambala was killed on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at his farm after being struck on the head with a sharp object.

Preliminary investigations indicate the motive was a dispute over interests in a gold mining area rather than political insurgency.

Police confirmed that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing, while a manhunt for other accomplices is ongoing.

Another video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, showed a different young man calling for the establishment of similar groups, claiming they were gaining ground in Mbeya, Arusha, and Dar es Salaam.

Responding to the matter, Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Ayoub Mohamed Mahmoud, said government surveillance had established that no rebel groups exist within Tanzania’s borders.

He added that the individuals featured in the videos are Tanzanians living abroad, attempting to mislead the public and create unnecessary panic.

Mr Mahmoud said the government had directed the Police Force to conduct a thorough assessment and issue an official public statement, while other security measures remain in place within relevant state institutions.

Police clarification

Echoing the deputy minister’s remarks, Police Force spokesperson David Misime issued a statement dismissing the claims made in the videos and reaffirming that no organised group has carried out criminal acts as alleged.

“The Police Force denies the claims being circulated that such a group has committed various crimes, as these reports are untrue,” said Mr Misime in a statement issued on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

According to the statement, law enforcement authorities are closely monitoring the individuals and the messages being spread to incite fear among citizens. “Surveillance is ongoing day and night; therefore, citizens should remain calm and continue with their economic and social activities as normal,” said the statement.

The force urged the public to disregard the inflammatory messages, emphasising that those instigating the claims are outside the country and will not face consequences for any violence they seek to provoke.