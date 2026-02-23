Tanzania to face European side Liechtenstein in Rwanda

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s senior men’s national football team, the Taifa Stars, are gearing up for a crucial international test against Liechtenstein in the FIFA Series Rwanda fixture on March 26 at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The match is part of FIFA’s global initiative to provide national teams from different confederations competitive exposure beyond traditional continental tournaments. Tanzania will face Liechtenstein in Match 4 of Rwanda’s Group B, with kick-off set for 16:30 local time.

A win for the Taifa Stars would see them progress to the Group B final, where they will meet the winner of the earlier semifinal between Aruba and Macau, scheduled for 13:30 the same day.

The final is set for March 29 at the same venue, offering Tanzania an opportunity to cap their Rwanda campaign with silverware.

For Tanzania, the FIFA Series is more than a friendly competition. It is a chance to test tactical setups, assess squad depth, and earn valuable FIFA ranking points against a European opponent, a style of play distinct from the African teams they usually face. The encounter offers head coach [Coach’s Name] and his technical team valuable insights into the team’s adaptability and cohesion.

The tournament also aligns with Tanzania’s broader preparations for upcoming continental qualifiers and regional championships. With players drawn from both the domestic league and overseas clubs, the coaching staff will focus on building defensive stability, smooth transitions, and consistent team chemistry.

Rwanda is one of several global hosts for the FIFA Series, with matches taking place across Asia, Europe, Oceania, and the Americas. This approach reduces travel burdens and allows multiple teams to compete simultaneously, supporting FIFA’s vision to globalize international friendly windows.

Alongside Group B in Kigali, Group A will feature host nation Rwanda, Kenya, Estonia, and Grenada, creating a competitive environment and attracting regional attention.