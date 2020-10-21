The Citizen News NEC now to announce election results in Dar es Salaam Wednesday October 21 2020 NEC Chairman, Retired Judge Semistocles Kaijage In Summary According to the commission, its headquarters in Dodoma but has branches in Dar es Salaam where it plans to announce the results as the case was in 2015. By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has said that all votes’ summaries and announcement of the final elections results will be done in Dar es Salaam and not Dodoma as was earlier stated.According to the commission, its headquarters in Dodoma but has branches in Dar es Salaam where it plans to announce the results as the case was in 2015.It further reminded the public that according to the constituency and the election act the only authority that is mandated to announce the results for Presidency, Member of Parliament (MP) and Councilors is the NEC.NEC Chairman, Retired Judge Semistocles Kaijage told journalists in Dar es Salaam that all political parties participating in the general elections to submit a list of their agents to elections returning officers of their constituencies.“The commission has an obligation to remind all political parties and candidates of their responsibility towards having a peaceful election,” he said.He stressed that all parties should submit lists of their agents and letter of identification to the returning officers of relevant constituencies for swearing in and arrangement for centers they will be reporting from. Also Read Kenya's deputy president frozen out as political alliances fray Tanzania weatherman forecasts heavy rains for Central, Southern regions Advertisement In the headlines Tanzania weatherman forecasts heavy rains for Central, Southern regions The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has on Wednesday, October 21 said that the rainy Kenya's deputy president frozen out as political alliances fray The Kilimanjaro fire is almost out, says Tanapa Victims of Tanzania, Kenya 1998 terror attacks reject US deal to delist Sudan Nigerian security forces kill protesters after curfew imposed Seif alleges ‘ghost voters’, ZEC scoffs at claim Dr Salim Ahmed Salim’s wife dies in Dar hospital