One ACT officer remains in custody as two set free

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo’s assistant information officer Dotto Rangimoto remains in police custody at the Oysterbay Police Station, even after the release of two co-suspects.

Mr Rangimoto was arrested last Friday alongside the party’s information officer, Ms Arodia Peter, and the director of international campaigns, Ms Dahlia Majid.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the party’s deputy secretary of Ideology, Publicity and Public Communications, Ms Janeth Rithe said Mr Rangimoto was still at the police custody with law enforcers restricting people from meeting the suspect.

“The party’s officials including lawyers are restricted from seeing Mr Rangimoto. Reports say that law enforcers were looking for the suspect’s mobile phone which he doesn’t have,” she told this paper over the phone.

Speaking on the ordeal, Ms Peter said while Mr Rangimoto is accused of violating the Cybercrime Act, the released suspects were alleged of having blocked law enforcers from executing their duties.

“Initially, they wanted to connect us to the charges facing Mr Rangimoto. But, after making thorough inspection on our mobile phones as well as in our homes and they found out that there was no link between us and the first suspect or the charges facing him, so they decided to free us,” she said over the phone.

However, she said charges indicated in the file at the Oysterbay Police Station show that we blocked the law enforcers from executing their duties during the arrest of Mr Rangimoto. Ms Peter, who said they have been instructed to report at the police station this Friday, noted that the incident was political and could be directly connected with the on-going General Elections processes.

When contacted yesterday, the Kinondoni Regional Police Commander (RPC) Mussa Taibu said he would need to communicate with his assistants first before providing details concerning the matter.