By Ibrahim Yamola @TheCitizenTz iyamola@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Parliamentary Committee on Mineral an Energy has urged the government to construct an oil reserve for the implementation of the Stigler Gorge power project outside the Sellous game reserve in order to avoid environmental hazards.

Presenting the committee recommendations after the minister of energy Dr Medard Kalemani tabled his ministry’s budget speech in the Parliament earlier today on May 28, 2019, the committee chairman Mr Dustan Kitandula, proposed the reserve to be constructed at the railway station, which is located some few kilometers from the reserve.

Mr Kitandula said despite the fact that fuel for vehicles and other machines needed for implementation of the project, there is no special area allocated for fuel reserve. This according to him possess serious threat to the environment.

The committee also called for the government to make sure that all villages from, which infrastructures for the Rural Energy pass are supplied are connected to power.