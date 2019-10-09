President Magufuli hails former Prime Minister Pinda

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com.

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Wednesday showered praise on former Prime Minister Mizengo Peter Pinda during a ceremony to inaugurate the 76-km Kanazi-Kizi-Kibaoni Road.

President Magufuli revealed that he appointed the former PM on the ruling party CCM’s Central Committee because he has been of great help to his administration.

“Mr Pinda was supposed to be here but he isn’t because I sent him to represent me in China where they are celebrating 70 years of their revolution. I couldn’t find anyone better than Mr Pinda to represent me,” said the President.

During the ceremony the President revealed that the government plans to upgrade several roads in Katavi into gravel roads in order to facilitate transportation of crops.