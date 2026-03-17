How Shinyanga Airport, new road projects are set to boost regional economy

Shinyanga. The Works Minister, Mr Abdallah Ulega, has ordered the issuance of a permit to allow daytime aircraft landings at Shinyanga Airport, paving the way for the facility to begin operations as soon as possible.

Speaking on Monday, March 16, 2026, during an inspection tour of the airport in Ibadakuli Ward, Shinyanga Municipal Council, Mr Ulega said trial landings are already underway.

He said granting the permit would enable the airport to contribute immediately to national economic growth.

“Right now, you are conducting trial landings during the daytime, so the permit should be issued to allow aircraft to land so that the airport can start operating early and continue contributing to the growth of the national economy,” he said.

Mr Ulega also assured residents that the government will soon commence construction of the Kolandoto–Mhunze–Mangongo road, a 53.6‑kilometre project in Kishapu District, to be funded under the 2026/27 national budget.

“The government intends to improve road infrastructure to ease transportation and stimulate economic development in both rural and urban areas. This road will connect Shinyanga, Simiyu, and Arusha regions and boost economic activities,” he said.

He stressed the need for timely completion, instructing contractors to increase the workforce, working hours, and machinery.

“The government will not extend the project timeline; therefore, the contractor must ensure the work is completed within the scheduled period,” Mr Ulega emphasised.

The Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) Shinyanga Regional Manager, Mr Ntuli Mwaikokesya, said the airport runway has been completed, measuring 2.2 kilometres in length and 30 metres in width.

He said the passenger terminal is in its final stages and will accommodate up to 120 passengers at a time.

Regarding the road, Mr Mwaikokesya said a feasibility study has been completed, and approval to begin tendering has been submitted to the ministry.

“Sh413 million has been utilised for rehabilitating the trunk road. Once approval is granted, a tender will be announced to appoint a contractor, establish the project value, and commence construction to the tarmac level,” he said.

Shinyanga District Commissioner, Mr Julius Mtatiro, said the road project will stimulate economic growth by improving the transportation of cash crops such as cotton.

Residents have called for the road to be built to tarmac standards, noting the benefits for daily activities and access to social services.

“If this road is constructed to tarmac standards, it will open up various economic opportunities, especially in the transport of cotton and access to services such as easier travel to Kolandoto Hospital,” said Mr John Shija.

View of the passenger terminal building and runway at Shinyanga Airport in Ibadakuli Ward, Shinyanga Municipal Council, taken during an inspection tour by the Minister for Works, Mr Abdallah Ulega, on Monday, March 16, 2026. PHOTO | HELLEN MDINDA

Transport and infrastructure experts note that the combined development of Shinyanga Airport and the Kolandoto–Mhunze–Mangongo road will enhance connectivity between the Lake Zone and Northern Zone regions.

By reducing travel times and transport costs, the projects are expected to attract investment and boost trade, agriculture, and tourism in Shinyanga, Simiyu, and Arusha regions.