President Magufuli takes Kiswahili to Namibia

A statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, said that the books which were given to Namibian President Dr Hage Geingob as a gift were a reflection of Tanzanian’s commitment in supporting the teaching of Kiswahili in Namibia.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has assured his Namibian counterpart Dr Hage Geingob that Tanzania was ready to offer teachers and Kiswahili books tothe southern African country.

According to a statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, President Magufuli said the books would be used for teaching Kiswahili in Namibia.

Dr Magufuli is on a two-day state visit to the country’s capital Windhoek where helaunched a street that was named after Tanzania’s father of the Nation Julius Nyerere.

Namibia has embarked on a process to rename streets in Windhoek, giving preference to names of African leaders who contributed to the country’s struggle for independence.

Dr Magufuli used his state visit to Namibia to call for the revival of Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) after holding talks with the Namibian Head of State.

The JPC hasn’t been held since 1999, leading to the declining of business cooperation between the two countries.

He directed cabinet ministers in Tanzania to hold a Joint Permanent Commission with the Namibian ministers, in the next two months, to discuss areas of cooperation.

In the last one year, the trade volume between Tanzania and Namibia amounted to Sh59billion. There are only two Namibian companies operating in Tanzania.

Magufuli, who received a 21-gun salute gesture in Namibia said Tanzanian was in the final stages of opening up an Embassy in Windhoek.