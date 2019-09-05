By AFP

Johannesburg. South Africa said Thursday it had closed its diplomatic missions in the Nigerian cities of Abuja and Lagos following violence against South African businesses in reprisal for attacks on foreign-owned stores in Johannesburg.

“After receiving reports and threats from some of the Nigerians we decided to temporarily close while we are assessing the situation,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele, adding the missions were shut on Wednesday.

“So we will be monitoring the situation and when see it necessary to open, we will re-open,” he said.

He said the decision to suspend operations at the two missions was made after “a group of people… came and tried [to] force themselves in” at the Lagos consulate.

“It was on those bases that we felt we need to protect the employees and shut it down.”

Both countries stepped up security on Wednesday after deadly attacks on foreign-owned stores in Johannesburg triggered reprisals against South African businesses in Nigerian cities.

Diplomatic tensions have risen between the continent’s superpowers, with Nigeria declaring it would boycott the World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town, which was to be attended by its vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

On Tuesday, Nigeria summoned the South African ambassador for talks and said President Muhammadu Buhari was sending an envoy to convey his displeasure to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile,the Nigerian government has confirmed that a local airline, Air Peace, had opted to help evacuate all Nigerians who want to return home from South Africa at no cost.

Nigeria is the most vocal nation amid the latest wave of anti-foreigner violence in South Africa. Rwanda, DR Congo and Malawi also boycotted the Cape Town event. Botswana, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia were among the attendees.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry slammed the incidents and Botswana currently has a travel advisory on South Africa.