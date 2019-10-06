Man City's title defence rocked by defeat against Wolves

Pep Guardiola's side are trailing leaders Liverpool by eight points following Adama Traore's two late goals at the Etihad Stadium

London. Manchester City's bid to win a third successive Premier League title suffered a huge setback as the champions crashed to a shock 2-0 defeat against Wolves today.

It was second-placed City's second league defeat this term after their surprise loss at Norwich in September.