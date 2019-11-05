Victory over India brings back smiles for Bangladesh

New Delhi. Bangladesh’s stunning first-ever Twenty20 win over India brought back smiles to a team left in turmoil by weeks of scandal, according to man of the match Mushfiqur Rahim.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman scored an unbeaten 60 on Sunday to anchor Bangladesh’s chase of 149 in pollution-hit New Delhi.

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad hit the winning six in the final over to give Bangladesh their first T20 win over India in nine attempts and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Bangladesh players danced in the Delhi smog, having eased what Mushfiqur called the “toughest” weeks of his career following a two-year ban on star player and captain Shakib Al Hasan for failing to disclose corrupt approaches.

The past month also saw a player revolt against the Bangladesh board over pay.

“In my 15 years, these last two or three weeks were the toughest that I have faced,” Mushfiqur said after the seven-wicket win.

“Before I left Bangladesh, I said the only thing that can put us on the right track is if we can win a couple of matches or play really well.