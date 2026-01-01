Revealed: The positive impact of SportPesa’s Jackpot and Goal Rush payouts

Dar es Salaam. Sports betting firm SportPesa says it is constantly inspired by the stories of ordinary Tanzanians whose lives are transformed through the company’s Weekly Jackpot and Goal Rush competitions.

“This year has been no exception. Across the country, people from all walks of life have experienced moments of surprise, hope and possibility — all sparked by a single bet,” SportPesa Head of Marketing Tracy Humplick said.

Among the biggest winners is Romanus Patrick Luoga, a 38-year-old farmer from Iyunga, Mbeya, who won Sh367,985,180 in the Mid-week Jackpot.

“I still can’t believe it,” Luoga said. “This will help me expand my farm and support my family in ways I had only dreamed of.”

In Tanga, Barikieli Msaki, a municipal lawyer from Lushoto, claimed Sh235,523,810, calling it an unexpected blessing. In Dar es Salaam, Fadhil Danford Ndomba, a 30-year-old entrepreneur, won Sh222,269,780, enabling him to finally expand his business. And in Kahama, farmer Fabian Juma Elias took home Sh211,033,550, giving him the capital he needed to start the grain business he had envisioned for years.

Arusha teacher Manase Elias Ottaro celebrated a Sh200,000,000 win, taking time to reflect on the opportunity ahead of him. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Musa Muya, a 23-year-old construction technician from Handeni, Tanga, won Sh100,000,000 through Goal Rush and plans to invest in his education. Even smaller wins carry weight — like Salim Juma from Pangani, who won Sh50,000,000 and expressed gratitude for a life-changing moment he hadn’t expected.

“These stories reflect the spirit of possibility that drives us at SportPesa. The Weekly Jackpot and Goal Rush are not just games — they are platforms where everyday moments can become extraordinary. They remind us that opportunity can appear at any time, for anyone willing to play responsibly,” Humplick said.

She added that SportPesa also recognises the responsibility tied to these wins, where every winner approaches their prize thoughtfully, balancing excitement with careful planning — a reflection of the responsible gaming culture we champion.

Beyond individual success, SportPesa contributes significantly to national revenue through taxes and levies paid to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA). These funds support healthcare, education, infrastructure and other critical services, ensuring our impact extends far beyond the gaming experience.

“Today, the Supa Jackpot stands at Sh1.3 billion, a figure that symbolizes opportunity for people across Tanzania — from farmers and teachers to lawyers, entrepreneurs and young professionals,” Humplick said.

“For us, these wins are more than financial milestones. They are moments of inspiration, proof that ordinary Tanzanians can achieve extraordinary outcomes. Behind every jackpot amount is a story of dreams, courage and possibility”.

Romanus, Barikieli, Fadhil, Fabian, Manase, Ibrahim and Salim have all shown that life can surprise us in remarkable ways. Their journeys encourage all of us to stay open to opportunity.