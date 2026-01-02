Mwinyi praises NMB for supporting Zanzibar’s National Exercise Day

Zanzibar. As the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to NMB Bank for sponsoring and supporting the National Day of Physical Exercise, the bank expressed pride in its continued participation in activities associated with the Zanzibar Revolution celebrations.

NMB received the certificate from the President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, after the conclusion of a special walk that started at Mapinduzi Square in Michezani and ended at the New Amaan Stadium, where a joint physical fitness session was held.

To support the success of the walk and exercises, which brought together more than 6,000 participants from over 170 fitness groups from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, NMB donated 100 tracksuits for senior SMZ leaders, led by President Dr Mwinyi and the Second Vice President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla.

Addressing the participants, Dr Mwinyi commended all sponsors who contributed to the success of the National Day of Physical Exercise, noting that their support holds great value for the health and well-being of the people of Zanzibar. He also encouraged citizens to maintain the culture of regular exercise.

“I thank all stakeholders and sponsors who contributed to the success of this event, which is organized by the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports in collaboration with the Zanzibar Body Exercise Sports Association ZABESA.

Physical exercise is essential in human life because it strengthens both body and mind and helps to prevent noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases.

This event serves as an important reminder that good health is a key pillar for personal and national development.

I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize participation in various sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, athletics, and marine sports,” said Dr Mwinyi.

For his part, the Representative of the NMB Zanzibar Zone Manager, Ahmed Nassor, said the bank is proud not only of its support and participation in the National Day of Physical Exercise but also of its broader sponsorship role during the Zanzibar Revolution celebrations.

Nassor, who also serves as manager of the NMB Mwanakwerekwe branch, said that for the past 13 years the bank has consistently supported different events that form part of the Revolution celebrations, including this year’s sponsorship of the Mapinduzi Cup football tournament.

“We thank President Mwinyi for recognizing our contribution and presenting us with this certificate of appreciation. As a bank, we are proud of our overall support for activities associated with the Zanzibar Revolution celebrations.

We provided 100 tracksuits for SMZ leaders during this event, and we are also the main sponsors of the NMB Mapinduzi Cup, a football tournament that accompanies these celebrations. We do this every year to support and participate fully in these activities.

As a bank that values health and community well-being, we not only provide financial support, but we also participate physically, as you have witnessed today.