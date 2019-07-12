Dangote promises to pay Nigerian players big goal bonuses

By AFP

Abuja. Nigeria's footballers are in line for a minimum $75,000 windfall if they score against Algeria in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in Cairo.

The continent’s richest man Aliko Dangote has promised to pay the Super Eagles $50,000 for each goal they score against the Algerians.

According to Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Nigerian oil mogul Femi Otedola has also promised to reward the team with $25,000 for every goal beginning from the encounter with Algeria.

Several other wealthy Nigerians have showered the Eagles with huge cash donations after they reached the last four of the tournament.

Officials said that each player has so far received at least $72,000 in bonuses and donations.

The team received cash gifts and plots of land from the Nigerian government when they won the competition for the third time in South Africa in 2013.