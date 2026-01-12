Infantino hails Tanzania’s rapid football development

Dar es Salaam. World football governing body Fifa has officially declared the Tanzania Football Federation’s (TFF) Tanga Technical Centre as one of its recognised Fifa Talent Academies, marking a major milestone in the country’s football development journey.

The announcement was made by TFF president Wallace Karia while presenting a brief report on Tanzania’s football achievements since 2023 to President Samia Suluhu Hassan last Saturday at the State House.

Karia said the recognition follows sustained investment in youth development, particularly through the establishment of the Tanga Technical Centre in Mnyanjani and the Kigamboni Technical Centre in Dar es Salaam. He noted that the two facilities have transformed talent identification and development, positioning Tanzania among Africa’s fastest-growing football nations.

“Since the establishment of these centres, Tanzania has achieved significant milestones in African football,” said Karia.

He highlighted that in 2023, Tanzania’s U-15 girls’ national team won the CAF African Schools Football Championship held in Durban, South Africa, securing the country’s first continental title at that level. The success was followed in 2024 when the U-15 boys’ team lifted the African title during the same competition hosted in Zanzibar.

Karia added that the boys’ team again emerged champions at the 2025 CAF African Schools Football Championship held in Ghana, confirming Tanzania’s growing dominance in youth football. Both the boys’ and girls’ U-15 teams have also qualified for this year’s African finals scheduled to take place in Nigeria.

“All the players were identified through a special nationwide scouting exercise conducted by TFF’s technical team,” Karia explained. “They were then camped and developed at the Tanga Technical Centre in the Mnyanjani area.”

He further revealed that Fifa president Gianni Infantino is set to officially launch the Tanga Technical Centre, a move that underscores Fifa’s confidence in Tanzania’s football development strategy.

“Fifa president Gianni Infantino is pleased with the progress Tanzania has made in football and has requested President Samia to be available for the official launch of the centre on a date that she will propose, in line with her schedule,” said Karia.

According to the TFF president, the Fifa Talent Academy status places Tanzania in a select group of countries trusted by the world governing body to develop young players according to global standards. He said the programme will not only strengthen grassroots football but also create a clear pathway for young talents to reach elite levels.

Karia credited the achievements to strong government support, effective leadership, and collaboration among stakeholders, noting that the recognition reflects the broader national vision of using sports as a tool for youth development and international representation.