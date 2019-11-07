Mtibwa win, Simba face Prisons

By Doris Maliyaga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Rejuvenated Mtibwa Sugar squeezed a 1-0 win against Mwadui FC in the Mainland Premier League at the CCM Shabiby Stadium in Morogoro yesterday.

A 65th minute goal by Awadhi Juma is all Mtibwa needed to silence Mwadui, who stunned Simba 1-0 at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga last week.

In Iringa, hosts Lipuli FC had little mercy on Singida United as they thrashed the Singida-based side 5-1 at the Samora Stadium.

Namungo FC capitalised on a home ground advantage to beat Ruvu Shooting 2-1 at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

Police Tanzania crashed to a 1-0 home defeat to Mwanza’s Mbao FC at the Ushirika Stadium in Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

In Tanga, Coastal Union lost 1-0 to Mwanza’s Alliance FC at the Mkwakwani Stadium, while JKT Tanzania beat Mbeya City 1-0 in Coast Region.

Meanwhile, a tricky task awaits Mainland soccer giants Simba when they face Tanzania Prisons today. The eagerly awaited clash kicks off at 4pm at the Uhuru Stadium.

Prisons will head into today’s showpiece seeking to maintain their unbeaten run in the top flight.

But Simba are probably one of the few Premier League sides capable of giving the Mbeya-based team a real run for their money this season.

And the odds will be against Prisons as they have never beaten the Msimbazi Street giants in Dar es Salaam.

In their past 14 matches since 2012, Simba have won nine times against Prisons’ two. They drew two times.

Simba have been beating Prisons almost at will since 2013.

Prisons now sit fourth in the league table with 15 points from nine games, six points adrift of league leaders Simba.