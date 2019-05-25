Stars to report at camp on May 31

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national soccer team, Taifa Stars, will now report at camp on May 31 for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, instead of June 1 as earlier announced.

Taifa Stars will be competing in the Afcon finals scheduled for June 21 to July 19 in Egypt for the first time in 39 years.

The team’s assistant coach, Hemed Suleiman, popularly known as Morocco, said yesterday that Stars would camp in Dar es Salaam for a few days before heading to Cairo, Egypt, for further training.

“We have asked Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) about it. We want start residential camp on May 31, two days after the end of the Mainland Premier League,” he said.

He said the team’s final squad would comprise 23 players as per the rules and regulations of the Afcon finals.