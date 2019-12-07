TRC restarts Dar-Kilimanjaro passengers’ train route

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Railway Corporation started scheduled route from Dar es Salaam to Kilimanjaro yesterday, Friday December 06, 2019 following successful trial trip.

The train left the city for Kilimanjaro at around 4:00 PM and arrived in Kilimanjaro earlier in the morning.

Speaking to The Citizen acting TRC Director General Ms Amina Morsad said the corporation restarts the route after 25 years. The train will have eight passenger wagons with ability to transport 700 passengers.

Speaking on December 3, 2019 when announcing the restart of the route inister for Works, Communication and Transport Isack Kamwelwe said the trial trip was conducted on December 1st this year carrying Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) workers and transport experts.

“We have satisfied ourselves that the train is fit to carry passengers. The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has already issued a permit.

“I want Tanzanians to know that the Dar es Salaam-Moshi has passed the trial, as will be travelling twice a week.”

Advertisement

He said fair for the route is reasonable as passengers going to northern regions of Tanzania have been suffering from exorbitant buses fare rises, especially during holidays.

TRC has already announced the fares for the route as passengers traveling from Dar es Salaam to Korogwe will pay Sh10,700 for third class, Sh15,300 for second class seating and Sh25,400 for second seating sleeping