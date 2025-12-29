NMB signs five-year title sponsorship deal for Mapinduzi Cup

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank Plc has been announced as the main sponsor of this year’s Mapinduzi Cup, a deal that has officially rebranded the tournament as the NMB Mapinduzi Cup.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Zanzibar’s Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports, Riziki Pembe Juma, commended NMB for raising the profile and value of the competition, noting the bank’s commitment to working closely with the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

He described the partnership as a long-standing and productive collaboration and added that the government was committed to strengthening cooperation for the broader benefit of Zanzibaris and Tanzanians alike.

Related Sports Mapinduzi Cup gets major boost as JustFit Sports Gear comes on board

“NMB has shown great patriotism by supporting this tournament through the committee on behalf of the government. We pledge to sustain this partnership with the bank, whose sponsorship will not only transform the image of the competition but is also the largest and most significant ever offered,” said Minister Pembe.

He also highlighted the Fair Play Awards, which will be presented at the group stage, semifinals, and final, as a reflection of NMB’s determination to enhance the quality, discipline, and excitement of the tournament.

Earlier, NMB’s Head of Branch Network and Sales, Donatus Richard, said the bank was proud of its 13-year association with the tournament, noting that the title sponsorship demonstrates NMB’s commitment to supporting SMZ.

“This sponsorship is aimed not only at ensuring the success of the NMB Mapinduzi Cup 2026 but also at promoting the Zanzibar Islands and Tanzania as a whole. This exemplifies private sector participation in showcasing the country internationally,” said Donatus.

As the main sponsor, NMB will work closely with the organising committee in key areas of tournament preparation and operations, including awarding Fair Play prizes in every match.

At the group stage, the most disciplined player will receive Sh500,000, increasing to Sh1 million at the semifinal stage and Sh2 million in the final, which will be held in the presence of Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Welcoming Minister Pembe, Chairman of the NMB Mapinduzi Cup 2026 Organising Committee, Machano Makame Haji, thanked NMB for backing the tournament and introducing major improvements that have elevated it to international standards.

In the presence of Deputy Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports, Ali Abdulghulam Hussein, Makame said negotiations with NMB were concluded quickly, reflecting mutual understanding and commitment.