By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government is contemplating to revive the Mwinji water supply scheme to benefit villagers in Mtwara Region.

The Deputy Minister of Water and Irrigation Jumaa Aweso revealed this when responding to a question raised by Ndanda MP Cecil Mwambe during the questions and answers session in Parliament on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

“Let me also reassure that all health facilities in the villages will be supplied with clean water,” he said.

Mr Mwambe (Chadema) sought to know when the government was planning to revive the aforementioned water scheme following the revelation that Liputu and Lukuledi villages, to mention but a few, are hit by water crisis.

Meanwhile, the Minister further revealed that the government has also approved at least $500 million for implementation of water projects in Njombe Region.



“By September the implementation of the water project will kick off in Njombe,” he said when he responded to the question asked by Njombe MP.-