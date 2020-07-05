Tanzania government closes more Covid-19 centres

By Mpoki Thomson @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The government said yesterday that a significant fall in the number of coronavirus infections has led to closure of more treatment centres that had been designated to handle Covid-19 patients across the country.

The Health ministry says the country is now remained with 11 treatment centres in operation from the initial 84.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu yesterday visited Lulanzi health centre in the Coast Region, the latest Covid-19 center to be closed.

She said during the visit that 11 of the remaining centres include private hospitals.

“We are thankful that new infections and Covid-19 cases have significantly dropped in our country. However, people shouldn’t forgo taking precautionary measures to prevent possible spread of the virus,” cautioned the minister.

The latest centre to be closed, she said, hadn’t recorded any new coronavirus cases since May 26, 2020.

Advertisement

Lulanzi was one among the biggest health centres in Tanzania designated to treat Covid-19 patients.

Others were Amana, Mloganzila and Temeke Regional Referral Hospital.

The government has repeatedly said that the Covide-19 cases have drastically gone down in Tanzania although there has been no official figures on the pandemic that have been released since the start of May.

The government has also eased Covid-19 restriction and directed reopening of schools and other learning institutions. It has also allowed resumption of sporting activities.