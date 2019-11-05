Tanzania’s Precision Air gets new chief executive officer

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Precision Air Services Plc now has a new chief executive officer (CEO). He is Mr Patrick Mwanri(44).

The company said in a statement on Tueday that Mr Mwanri - who has been working as acting chief CEO since the expiry of his predesseccor’s contract, Ms Sauda Rajab in March 2019 – officially assumed the new role on 1st November 2019.

According to the statement, Mr Mwanri has a wealth of experience of over 15 years in aviation, having joined Precision Air in 2004 as a Flight Operations Officer.

During the period, he has risen up the ranks holding various positions in the airline including crew scheduling and administration manager; quality manager and head of quality, safety and environment s well as head of quality, safety and security, a position he held prior to becoming acting CEO in April 2019.

He holds an Executive MBA in Aerospace Management from Toulouse Business School in France, a Bsc. in Engineering and Technology- Informatics and Computer Science from the St. Petersburg Electro-technical University in Russia, a Diploma in Airline Quality Management Systems by IATA as well as Diploma in flight Operations and Dispatch from Skypath Aviation College in Kenya.

His predecessor, Ms Rajab joined Precision Air in 2013 from Kenya Airways and led the company for 6 years.

Advertisement

She will be remembered for managing the company through the tough times between 2013 and 2014.

Precision Air’s chairman Michael Shirima, congratulated the new CEO and wished him all the best in his new role.

“The board believes in Mr Mwanri and that's why it has approved his appointment, we expect he will use his rich experience in the aviation business to propel the business and achieve our corporate goals.”

“ We are also excited that we have given a home grown young Tanzanian to run our company, we believe this will inspire youth to believe in themselves that they can achieve anything if they work hard and show commitment, as it was shown by Mr Mwanri.

This also is to support the government efforts to promote youth and local talents by giving them the opportunity to take up top management posts.” He added

Mr Patrick Mwanri thanked the Board and the Chairman for trusting him and promised to return the trust by leading the company to become the airline of choice and the catalyst of change.