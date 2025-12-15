Dunia, Wacheche lock horns for Elite Amateur Lina PG Tour title

Dar es Salaam. Two elite amateur golfers are locked in a thrilling duel for the top spot in the prestigious Lina PG Tour 2025 edition.

Enosh Wacheche and Isiaka Dunia, both representing Lugalo Golf Club, currently share the lead on the Order of Merit with 70 points each, setting the stage for an exciting grand finale.

The season-ending event, now scheduled for January 2026 at Kili Golf Course in Arusha, will determine the overall winners of the 2025 season, the second edition of the Lina PG Tour.

In the professional category, Fadhyl Nkya has already secured the crown after amassing an unassailable 80 points, leaving no golfer able to surpass him, even if he skips the final event.

“We will stage the event in January 2026. The finals are essential because several golfers are still in contention for titles in both the elite amateur and professional categories. Although Fadhyl Nkya has already claimed the professional crown, other positions remain highly competitive,” Lina PG Tour coordinator Yasmin Chali said.

The battle for second place among the professionals is still open, with Abdallah Yusuph on 56 points, Frank Mwinuka on 50, and Elisante Lembris on 48.

“For now, the event has been postponed until further notice, and all golfers have been informed. A new date will be communicated as we approach the festive season,” Chali added.Reflecting on the 2024 tour, Chali expressed pride in its success.

The inaugural season featured four well-organized rounds—two in Morogoro, one at TPC Moshi, and another at Lugalo Golf Club in Dar es Salaam.

While the final round determines the overall amateur champions, the professional category was already settled with Nkya’s early triumph.

Beyond competition, the Lina PG Tour carries deep emotional significance as a tribute to the late Lina Nkya, fondly remembered as Tanzania’s “Mother Golfer.”

Lina was a pioneering figure whose dedication elevated women’s golf both nationally and internationally. She passed away on January 19, 2021, but her legacy continues to inspire golfers across Tanzania.

During her lifetime, Lina transformed the Kobe Golf Tournament into a nationally recognized event over 11 years and introduced initiatives that allowed caddies to compete as players in mainstream tournaments, expanding opportunities within the sport.

Organized by the Said Nkya family in partnership with the Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU), Tanzania Professional Golfers Association (TPGA), and Penda Golf Tanzania, the Lina PG Tour features 72 holes of stroke play and is open exclusively to Tanzanian professionals and amateurs.

The tournament provides a vital platform for talent development, career growth, and the promotion of golf excellence.