Samatta, foreign-based players boost Stars’ Afcon final training

Dar es Salaam. Taifa Stars captain Mbwana Samatta and several other foreign-based players are expected to join the national team’s residential camp starting today in Cairo, Egypt, as preparations intensify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals scheduled to take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

The Taifa Stars squad is already settled in Cairo, where head coach Miguel Gamondi has begun sharpening his team ahead of a demanding Group C campaign that will pit Tanzania against continental heavyweights Nigeria and Tunisia, as well as regional rivals Uganda.

Speaking to The Citizen from Cairo yesterday, Taifa Stars head of delegation Suleiman Mahmoud Jabir confirmed that some foreign-based players have already linked up with the team, while others were completing club commitments over the weekend and are now expected to arrive.

Striker Kelvin John, who plays for Aalborg BK in Denmark, joined the camp a few days ago, while midfielder Charles M’Mombwa of Floriana FC in Malta has also reported for duty.

Jabir explained that the remaining overseas-based players were granted permission to honour their club fixtures in line with international regulations.

“As per the rules, players were allowed to complete their league matches with their respective clubs over the weekend. Starting today, we expect the rest to arrive and join the camp,” said Jabir.

Taifa Stars skipper Samatta, who features for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre AC, was in action yesterday as his club faced Lyon.

Midfielder Novatus Miroshi also had club duties, with his Turkish Super League side Göztepe FC taking on Gaziantep.

Other foreign-based players expected to join the camp include defender Haji Mnoga of Salford City (England), Forward Simon Msuva of Al-Talaba SC (Iraq), midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia of Rochdale AFC (England), Miano Danilo of FK Panevezys (Lithuania), and Alphonse Mabula, who plays for FC Shamakhi in Azerbaijan. Mabula is expected to arrive later today.

“Most of the foreign-based players did not travel with the team in the first batch due to club engagements. We are now completing the necessary procedures to ensure they join the camp smoothly and in accordance with the regulations,” Jabir added.

Under Gamondi’s guidance, Tanzania will open their Group C campaign against Nigeria on December 23, before facing Uganda on December 27. The Stars will then conclude the group stage against Tunisia on December 30.