The deadliest attacks in Somalia since 2011

Mogadishu. Dozens of people were killed in a massive car bomb blast in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, the deadliest in almost two years.

It is just the latest in a string of attacks in recent years in the Horn of Africa nation, many of which have been claimed by the Al-Shabaab Islamist militant group.

Following is a list of some of the deadliest since the Shabaab were ousted from Mogadishu in 2011:

- 2019 -

March 1: At least 20 people are killed in a siege in Mogadishu, which saw Al-Shabaab insurgents battling security forces for nearly 24 hours. The attack began on February 28 with a car bomb blast at a major hotel, then other fighters stormed a building housing a restaurant.

- 2018 -

December 22: A double car-bomb attack near the presidential palace in Somalia kills 20.

November 9: Twin car bombings and a suicide attack near a popular hotel in Mogadishu frequented by politicians claim the lives of at least 41 people.

February 23: At least 38 people are killed in two car bomb attacks targeting the presidential palace and a hotel in the capital. They are claimed by Shabaab.

- 2017 -

October 28: A car bomb explodes outside the entrance of the Nasa Hablod Hotel 2 in the north of the capital, followed by a minibus loaded with explosives going off at a nearby intersection.

Five gunmen then rush into the hotel where security services kill two attackers and three others are captured. At least 27 people are killed in the attack, claimed by the Shabaab. The police chief and head of intelligence lose their jobs.

October 14: A truck packed with explosives blows up in Hodan, a bustling commercial district in the city's northwest, killing 512 people and injuring 295. There is no claim of responsibility.

February 19: A car bomb explodes in a busy intersection in Mogadishu, killing 39 people. No one claims responsibility but it takes place as Shabaab fighters threaten a "vicious war" against the new Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

January 25: At least 28 people die in a coordinated attack involving two car bombs and an armed assault by Shabaab fighters on the Dayah Hotel near the Somali parliament and state house.

- 2016 -

December 11: More than 20 people are killed when a truck loaded with explosives blows up near the capital's port in an attack claimed by Shabaab.

February 29: At least 30 people are killed and about 60 are wounded in twin bombings in the southwestern city of Baidoa, claimed by the Shabaab.

- 2015 -

February 20: A twin suicide attack by Shabaab fighters on the Central Hotel kills at least 25 people, including two MPs.

- 2013 -

April 14: A nine-man suicide attack squad blasts its way into Mogadishu's main court complex in a rampage that leaves 29 civilians dead, while a separate bomb attack kills five more.

- 2012 -

January 24: The Shabaab claims a suicide attack that kills 33 soldiers at a military base housing Ethiopian peacekeeping troops in central Somalia.

- 2011 -

October 4: At least 82 people die and 150 are injured in a truck bombing at the ministerial complex of the transitional government. It is the first attack claimed by the Shabaab since it was pushed out of Mogadishu. (AFP)