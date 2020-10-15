US ambassador, CCM Secretary-General hold talks in Dar

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The United States Ambassador to Tanzania Dr Donald Wright and Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary-General Dr Bashiru Ally on Thursday, held talks about various issues including joint plans to strengthen existing bilateral socio-economic and diplomatic relations between the US and Tanzania.

The internal meeting took place at the party’s headquarters at Lumumba whereby upon Dr Wright's arrival at the offices on Thursday, he was received by his host Dr Bashiru Ally.

Briefing a press conference shortly after the meeting with his guest, the CCM Secretary-General Dr Ally said they also discussed issues related to diplomacy ahead of the upcoming October 28 general election.

"The US Ambassador said his government has been granted a permit to observe the upcoming general election to ensure that the election is free and fair, " Dr Ally briefed the journalists.

However, The Citizen understands that the US Ambassador initially had proposed to meet and hold talks with CCM's Presidential candidates for Zanzibar and Mainland, but the party downplayed the suggestion and instead, it sent its secretary-general to represent the candidates in the meeting with the US diplomat.

“We also discussed other areas of his interest during his tenure as US Ambassador in the country. The areas include health, business and investment, environmental and wildlife management, ”said Dr Ally.

Referring to the health sector, the Secretary-General disclosed that the US government has pledged to support Tanzania in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis.

A few moments later on Thursday, Dr Wright wrote in his Twitter handlethat "As part of my ongoing effort to meet with all candidates and parties, today I had the pleasure to meet with CCM's SG Bashiru Ally. We spoke about CCM's vision for the future, and I thank the SG for reaffirming his party's commitment to peaceful, fair and transparent elections, "

Apart from his Thursday's meeting with the CCM secretary general, the US Ambassador in the last few days had similar meetings with opposition Presidential candidates for ACT-Wazalendo (in Zanzibar) Maalim Seif and Chadema's Tundu Lissu.