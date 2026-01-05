Simba, Azam FC in crucial Mapinduzi Cup duels as NMB boosts excitement

Dar es Salaam. Excitement continues to build at the NMB Mapinduzi Cup 2026 as the group stage reaches a decisive phase, with two crucial matches lined up at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar that will determine semifinal qualification.

In Group A, Azam FC face Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) in a high-stakes encounter, while later in the evening Simba SC take on Fufuni FC in a must-win Group B fixture.

Group A: Azam FC and URA FC in a winner-takes-all battle

Singida Black Stars have already secured a semifinal berth after collecting five points from three matches, leaving Azam FC and URA FC to battle for the remaining Group A slot.

Azam FC sit second with four points, level with URA FC, but hold a slight advantage due to a superior goal difference of +2 compared to URA’s +1.

As a result, a draw will be enough to see the Ice Cream Makers progress alongside Singida Black Stars. URA FC, however, have no margin for error and must secure an outright victory to advance.

The scenario guarantees an open and fiercely contested contest, with both sides aware that a single moment could define their Mapinduzi Cup journey.

Group B: Simba in control, Fufuni facing elimination

Attention will then shift to Group B, where Simba SC meet Fufuni FC at 8:15pm in the final group-stage match. Simba enter the match in a favourable position after a narrow 1-0 victory over Muembe Makumbi FC in their opening game, meaning a draw will be sufficient to book their place in the semifinals.

Fufuni FC, on the other hand, must collect all three points to keep their campaign alive.

The do-or-die nature of the encounter is expected to push the Zanzibar side to attack from the outset, while Simba will rely on discipline and composure to manage the contest.

NMB sponsorship boosts status and competitiveness

The intensity of the 2026 Mapinduzi Cup has continued to rise, a development many stakeholders attribute to the tournament’s major sponsorship by NMB Bank.

The partnership has not only rebranded the competition as the NMB Mapinduzi Cup 2026, but has also significantly elevated its profile, value and overall image.

The champions will take home Sh150 million, while the runners-up will receive Sh100 million.

In addition, the sponsorship introduced the NMB Most Disciplined Player Award, which carries cash prizes of up to Sh2 million.

Defending champions Mlandege FC were among the early casualties, exiting the tournament without a single win, a reminder of the heightened competitiveness this year.

The sponsorship agreement was officially signed on December 28, 2025, during the opening ceremony, attended by Zanzibar’s Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Ms Riziki Pembe Juma.

Promoting discipline on and off the pitch

As a leading financial institution, NMB Bank promotes discipline in customer service, responsible borrowing, sound financial decision-making and a strong savings culture.

This philosophy has now been extended to football through the introduction of the Most Disciplined Player Award.

During the group stage, winners receive Sh500, 000, rising to Sh1 million in the semifinals and Sh2 million in the grand final at Gombani Stadium in Pemba.

Jakha Haji Khamis, Senior Manager for Government Relations at NMB Zanzibar, said the award is designed to inspire young players to value discipline both in football and in life. “Discipline is essential in football because the game is governed by strict rules.

Lack of discipline leads to yellow and red cards, just as poor financial discipline leads to serious consequences. Through this award, we are helping players understand that reality,” she said.

Coaches and players applaud initiative

Mlandege FC assistant coach Sabri “China” Ramadhan praised NMB for introducing the award, noting that most tournaments only recognise individual performance.

“Performance without discipline is incomplete. By recognising discipline, NMB has shown real commitment. We encourage them to increase the prize value next season, especially at the group stage, to motivate players even more,” he said. He added that discipline is a key factor when recruiting players.

Players who have so far won the Most Disciplined Player Award include Aimar Hafidh Abdallah (Haaland) of Mlandege FC, Yakoub Said Mohammed (Muembe Makumbi City FC), Jamal Saleh Ali (Jaku), Michael Joseph Godlove, Abdulmalik Zakaria and Okorasma Manyemi.

Most of the recipients expressed gratitude to NMB, saying the initiative has improved professionalism and discipline across the tournament.

Government hails sponsorship impact

Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Zanzibar, Ali Abdulghulam Hussein, commended NMB for coming on board at a critical time. “For the first time, we secured a major sponsorship that has transformed the tournament’s identity.