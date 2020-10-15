Hamad’s suspension comes on the heels of another suspension by Mainland polls body of Chadema’s Presidential candidate Tundu Lissu for Seven days after over what was termed as ‘seditious language’.

Zanzibar. The Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Thursday announced it was suspending the campaign of ACT Wazalendo presidential candidate Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad for five days for violating electoral ethics as the race reaches the business end.

His suspension takes effect from Friday October 16 to October 20.

Mr Hamad who was in Tumbatu on Thursday October 15, did not attend the hearing; instead, he was represented by party’s chief legal officer Omary Said Shaaban.

Hamad’s suspension comes on the heels of another suspension by Mainland polls body of Chadema’s Presidential candidate Tundu Lissu for Seven days after over what was termed as ‘seditious language’.

The Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) ethics committee earlier on today summoned ACT Wazalendo’s Presidential candidate Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad to its headquarters.

In a twitt the six-time presidential contender wrote: ‘Tomorrow I am due to appear before the ZEC Ethics Committee at 1pm. I have been accused by Chama cha Demokrasia Makini of telling people to vote on October 27……… They are being used by CCM. If Mwinyi has issues let him answer on the podium. I repeat lets all vote on October 27’

