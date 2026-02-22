Geay clinches back to back victory at Daegu Marathon

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s long-distance sensation, Gabriel Gerald Geay, delivered a masterclass performance to win the men’s race at the Daegu Marathon, clocking 2:08:08 in a thrilling sprint finish.

Geay crossed the finish line shoulder to shoulder with Ethiopia’s Chimdesa Debele Gudeta, both initially credited with the same time.

However, a photo finish confirmed that Geay had edged ahead by the narrowest of margins, securing the title and a prize of $200,000 (Sh517 million).

This victory marks Geay’s second consecutive win in Daegu, following his faster 2:05:20 triumph last year, underscoring his consistency and elite status on the international marathon circuit.

While this year’s race was slightly slower, the tactical head to head battle highlighted Geay’s racing intelligence and finishing strength.

Tanzania’s dominance was further emphasized by Emmanuel Daudi Dindey, who produced an exceptional run to claim third place in 2:08:16, earning $45,000 (approximately Sh116.4 million).

Adding to the country’s strong showing, Geay’s younger brother, Bernado Geay, finished 13th, demonstrating the family’s growing impact on elite road racing.

Athletics Tanzania (AT) president Rogath John praised the athletes, saying, “Gabriel’s performance is the result of our strategic preparation for international competitions.

Dindey’s bronze and Bernado’s impressive finish further showcase Tanzania’s rising profile in global long-distance running.”

The rest of the top finishers included Eritrea’s Samsom Amare Hailemicael in fourth (2:08:38), Ethiopia’s Gerba Beyata Dibaba fifth (2:10:02), and Kenya’s Stanley Kiprotich Bet sixth (2:10:31).

Ethiopia’s Gosa Ambelu Chala and Dejene Megersa Moreta finished seventh and eighth respectively, while Kenya’s Charles Kiprotich Rono and Uganda’s Leonard Chemonges rounded out the top ten.

The race was once again dominated by East African athletes.

Geay’s back to back triumph reinforces Tanzania’s growing reputation in the world of marathon running.