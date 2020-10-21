The Citizen News Africa Nigeria police order riot units to deploy nationwide Wednesday October 21 2020 Nigerian police officers fire teargas at protesters during a demonstration to press for the scrapping of Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SARS) on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway on October 19, 2020. Kola Sulaimon | AFP In Summary A police spokesman said in a statement that anti-riot officers were being dispatched "to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country". By AFP More by this Author Nigeria's police chief ordered the nationwide deployment of anti-riot officers as protests sparked by brutality by law enforcement spiralled out of control. A police spokesman said in a statement that anti-riot officers were being dispatched "to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country". Protests against police violence in Nigeria show no sign of stopping as thousands continue to take to the streets despite announcements of reforms by the government.The demonstrations erupted this month and were initially focused on abolishing the federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), accused of unlawful detention, extortion and extra-judicial killings.But after the government announced the unit would be dissolved, thousands of mainly young protesters have remained out on the streets pushing for genuine change in the country. In the headlines Nigerian security forces kill protesters after curfew imposed Several protesters were killed by Nigerian security forces in Lagos on Tuesday, Amnesty Seif alleges ‘ghost voters’, ZEC scoffs at claim ACT Wazalendo’s Zanzibar presidential candidate, Mr Seif Sharif Hamad, yesterday accused the Dr Salim Ahmed Salim’s wife dies in Dar hospital Maalim Seif: We agreed with Membe to support Lissu Tanzania: African Development Fund approves $50.7m Covid-19 crisis response budget support At least 20 killed in attacks at Mozambique province: NGO South Korean firm to supply SGR trains to Tanzania Bernard Membe: I am still in the run for Presidency