Tanzania’s Amsons Group to set up $250 million clinker plant in Kenya

Nairobi. Tanzanian-owned Amsons Group has signed a $250 million contract for the construction of a clinker production plant in Matuga, Kwale County, marking one of the largest cross-border industrial investments by a Tanzanian company in Kenya.

The project follows Amsons Group’s acquisition of Bamburi Cement and form part of the group’s regional expansion strategy anchored in East Africa’s growing construction and infrastructure markets.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Nairobi, witnessed by President William Ruto, Amsons Group chairman Edha Nahdi said the investment reflects the group’s long-term commitment to regional industrialisation.

“The $250 million investment directly addresses the need to reduce reliance on clinker imports while strengthening local manufacturing capacity, in line with the priorities of the Kenyan government,” Mr Nahdi said.

The plant will be developed through Amsons’ subsidiary, Bamburi Cement Plc, and is expected to significantly expand local clinker supply, a key input in cement production.

Bamburi Cement chief executive officer Mohit Kapoor said the facility will align with the company’s low-carbon manufacturing agenda. “The Matuga clinker plant will incorporate advanced technologies designed to reduce emissions and improve production efficiency,” he said.

Once operational, the plant is expected to cut Kenya’s dependence on imported clinker and strengthen the resilience of the regional cement value chain.

The project is projected to generate more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs and stimulate economic activity in the Coast region.

Amsons Group, which is headquartered in Tanzania, has expanded its footprint in the regional cement sector following its acquisition of Bamburi Cement in late 2024 and majority control of East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC).

Together with other planned investments, the Matuga plant is expected to push Kenya’s clinker production capacity beyond current national demand.

President Ruto said the cement industry remains central to infrastructure delivery across the region, including housing, transport, energy and industrial development.

“Investments such as the Bamburi clinker plant strengthen the cement value chain and support long-term competitiveness, not only for Kenya but for the wider East African region,” he said.

The construction contract was signed with SINOMA–CBMI Construction Co Ltd, a cement engineering and construction firm.