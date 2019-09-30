Outgoing Airtel boss looks back at his time in Tanzania

Employees said Mr Colaso was instrumental in building one of the largest mobile money distribution networks in the country.

Dar es Salaam. Outgoing Airtel Tanzania managing director Sunil Colaso has said dedicated team made it easy for him to lead the third largest mobile telecommunication company in Tanzania.

Speaking during the farewell organised by the company staff over the weekend Mr Colaso thanked the team, government of Tanzania for support during his six years tenure.

He said Tanzania was his second home and it was difficult to bid farewell to his second Family, Airtel Tanzania were he has been working for more than six years.

“I thank my team, for all their hard work and dedication during my tenure; I must admit that you made it so easy for me as a leader to achieve our targets,” he said.

“Today, I am confident I leave behind a capable team that is enthusiastic enough to continue serving Tanzanians better and better every day.”

He called for the support to the incoming managing director George Mathen who is expected in the country next month to lead the company.

The Airtel Tanzania Corporate Communications Director Beatrice Singano said Mr Colaso was a visionary leader who was not only dedicated to the growth of the industry but also supportive to the contribution of the sector in the economy.