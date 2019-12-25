Airtel Wi-Fi calling expanded, support for more Samsung

New Delhi. Airtel launched its eponymous Wi-Fi calling service in India earlier this month, but so far, it had been limited to Delhi NCR only.

Airtel has now announced that it is expanding the availability of its Wi-Fi calling service to more regions in the country that include metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata.

The company has also brought its Wi-Fi calling service to customers in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Aside from expansion, Airtel has added support for more smartphones from Samsung and OnePlus to take advantage of its Wi-Fi calling service.

Wi-Fi calling allows customers to place or receive calls over Wi-Fi networks in poor connectivity areas.

“Following its introduction in Delhi/NCR, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), today launched its Voice Over Wi-Fi service – ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ in Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu”, Airtel said in a statement.

Thanks to the Wi-Fi calling service, Airtel customers can make calls over a Wi-Fi network without having to install an app or incurring additional charges.

It must be noted that Airtel Wi-Fi calling is still exclusive to Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband, but the company plans to add support for more broadband services.

Having said that several users on Twitter claim to have to used Airtel Wi-Fi calling on third-party broadband services as well.

Additionally, Airtel has also added support for more phones to enable its Wi-Fi calling service. The updated list of Wi-Fi calling compatible phones on Airtel’s website now also mentions the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy M20, and more.