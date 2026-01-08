New era of immigration reform looms in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzanian government, in collaboration with stakeholders, has announced plans to introduce major reforms to the country’s Immigration Department.

The changes form part of a broader strategy to strengthen the tourism sector, now a key driver of the national economy.

The proposed reforms were outlined by Minister of Home Affairs, Mr George Simbachawene, during a meeting with immigration officers in Zanzibar on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Simbachawene said immigration officers play a critical role, as they are often the first point of contact for tourists and visitors entering the country.

He noted that officers lacking hospitality and reception skills could undermine the tourism sector, depriving the nation of vital revenue.

He added that tourism has continued to grow annually, making it essential to create a welcoming environment for visitors.

“The tourism sector attracted 1,924,240 tourists in 2024, rising to 2,097,823 in 2025, an increase of 173,583 tourists,” he said.

Explaining the need for tourism-related training in recruitment, the minister said such qualifications would equip officers to serve visitors courteously, including tourists who contribute significantly to national income.

He added that the sector generated Sh10.14 trillion in 2024, making it a pillar of Tanzania’s economy.

“Every visitor meets an immigration officer first. You welcome them and bid them farewell. You are the face of Tanzania, representing our hospitality and culture, and must therefore be role models,” he stressed.

On education standards, Mr Simbachawene emphasised that immigration officers must hold at least a diploma.

“You must know more than one language. Otherwise, you cannot rise to senior levels. Young officers must be educated in languages such as Arabic, Chinese, French and English,” he said.

Officers with these qualifications, he added, would perform better due to their academic competence, communication skills and understanding of tourism marketing.

Tourism-trained officers will also be taught about the country’s attractions, enabling them to act as ambassadors by providing accurate information to visitors.