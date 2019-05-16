Rumours: Vanessa Mdee and Jux break up again

Bongo Flava celebrity couple Vanessa Mdee and Jux have split for the second time.

The pint-sized singer has lately been sharing photos of herself having fun in France, while Jux remained holed in Dar es Salaam.

According to source that quoted singer Mimi Mars, who is signed to Mdee Music, the two love birds who were once inseparable parted ways few weeks ago.

“What I know is that they are no longer together. There had an issue and what I think is that they are just friends now,” Mimi revealed.

Vanessa Mdee’s relationship with Juma Jux was rocked with allegations of cheating two months ago.

In March, Jux posted a video of Miss Tanzania 2017 Julitha Kabete singing to his new song ‘In case You Don’t Know’ that features Kenyan rapper Nyashinski.

A seemingly frustrated Vanessa commented with a cryptic message; ‘Your Type’.

Jux replied to the quickly deleted comment by absolving himself from cheating claims, saying he was just appreciating a fan.

In December 2018, Vanessa was forced to deny rumors that they had split after fans noticed they were no longer spending as much time together.

Vanessa and Jux reunited in August 2017 following a six months breakup and were inseparable in the following months.