Zari thanks Diamond for ‘top-up’ for her new Bentley

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Socialite Zari Hassan is new owner of a brand new Bentley and she says the new addition was courtesy of a top up by her former flame and baby daddy Diamond Platnumz.

She thanked the Jeje star for ‘topping up’ cash for her to buy a brand car in an Insta-story saying ‘Sante baba T for the top-up’.

In June this year, Ugandan socialite said the Bongo Flava star who has reportedly taken a hit of Sh3.5 billion due to the Covid-19 was back in her life but just to provide for their two children.

So it remains unclear if indeed Diamond topped up for the luxurious car or it is just a publicity stunt from the socialite.

Diamond came back in his kids’ lives after being absent for two years. He appears to communicate with his kids often and also seems to be paying for child support.

In a recent post, an excited Diamond could not hide the joy of getting a chance to talk to his two children who live with their mother in South Africa.

The father of four shared on Instagram a video of his daughter and son after he called them.

In his post, Diamond said he was happy to hear his children’s voices, saying they made his morning.

” Nothing sweet than waking up to the sweetest video from your beloved kids,” he wrote.