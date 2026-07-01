Airtel Tanzania delivers Sh65.5 billion dividend as government stake yields returns

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has paid a dividend of Sh65.48 billion to the Government of Tanzania for the 2025/26 financial year, bringing the company's total dividend payments to the State since 2019 to about Sh350 billion.

The dividend cheque was presented to President Samia Suluhu Hassan on June 30, 2026, underscoring the government's 49 percent shareholding in the telecommunications company and highlighting the role of public-private partnerships in supporting national development.

Airtel Tanzania Plc Board Chairman Eliud Sanga said the dividend payout reflects the strength of the partnership between the government and the private sector, as well as the company's continued contribution to the country's economic growth through telecommunications and digital financial services.

"This payment is clear evidence of the value created through sustainable investment, prudent management and good governance," Mr Sanga said.

He noted that Airtel Tanzania's public-private partnership model demonstrates how government investment can generate both financial returns and wider economic benefits.

According to Mr Sanga, the company's contribution extends beyond dividend payments to supporting businesses, improving access to information, expanding digital learning opportunities and enhancing connectivity across the country.

He said the true value of investment should be measured not only by profitability but also by its ability to improve people's lives, create opportunities and strengthen national competitiveness.

As Tanzania advances the implementation of Vision 2050, Mr Sanga said Airtel's continued investment in digital infrastructure and innovation positions the company as a strategic partner in the country's digital transformation agenda.

Airtel Tanzania Managing Director Charles Kamoto said the latest dividend payment reflects the company's strong financial performance and the confidence millions of Tanzanians continue to place in its services.

"Today, Airtel Tanzania is pleased to contribute Sh65.48 billion to the Government as a dividend for the 2025/26 financial year. This contribution reflects the trust millions of Tanzanians place in our services every day and our commitment to delivering sustainable value to all shareholders," he said.

Mr Kamoto added that Airtel's contribution to the economy goes far beyond dividend payments, noting that the company continues to invest heavily in digital infrastructure to meet growing demand for connectivity and financial services.

He said that between 2021 and 2025, Airtel Tanzania invested more than $316 million in network expansion and modernisation, strengthening voice, data and digital services for millions of customers across the country.

The company is currently expanding its 4G and 5G networks, home broadband and fibre infrastructure while supporting digital education and innovation programmes nationwide.