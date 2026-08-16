Samia to inaugurate Sh7.45 trillion Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project on August 22



“JNHPP is the largest electricity generation project ever implemented in the country using funds from the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, with an investment of about Sh7.452 trillion. The completion of this project demonstrates the Government’s commitment to ensuring Tanzania has sufficient and reliable electricity to support national development and economic growth,” Mr Ndejembi said.



He said the country’s total installed electricity generation capacity had reached about 4,646MW, with JNHPP alone contributing 2,115MW, significantly increasing Tanzania’s ability to meet electricity demand and strengthen energy security.



“Since it began generating electricity, JNHPP has continued to increase the amount of power supplied to the national grid, helping to address generation shortages that previously contributed to power rationing. By May 31, 2026, the plant had generated about 44.9 per cent of the total electricity produced and fed into the national grid over the preceding year,” he said.