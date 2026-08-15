'We sent no one': Tanzania denies claims of meddling in Zambia’s election

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has denied allegations that it sent its citizens to Zambia as mercenaries to interfere in the country’s 2026 General Election, saying it has initiated diplomatic efforts to establish the facts behind the claims.

The allegations were made by National Restoration Party for Unity and Progress (NRPUP) presidential candidate Brian Mundubile, who claimed that Tanzanians had been sent to Zambia to influence the electoral process.

National Restoration Party for Unity and Progress (NRPUP) presidential candidate Brian Mundubile

In a video circulating on social media, Mr Mundubile alleged that there was a plan to use what he described as “Tanzanian tactics” to influence the election outcome.

“Zambia is not Tanzania. Those who think they can bring here tactics that work in Tanzania will never succeed,” he said.

He also called on Tanzanians allegedly involved in election-related activities in Zambia to leave the country and return home.

Tanzania responds

Government Chief Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa said Tanzania was concerned by the allegations and had instructed its ambassador in Zambia to seek clarification through official diplomatic channels.

“Tanzania has not sent anyone to Zambia to interfere in its elections, and that is not our practice,” Mr Msigwa said.

He said Tanzanians involved in observing the election could be part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) election observer mission, which comprises members from different SADC countries and operates at the invitation of the host country.

The allegations have also drawn reactions in Tanzania. Chadema Mainland Deputy Chairman John Heche said the claims should be taken seriously, citing Tanzania’s historical role in supporting African liberation movements and democracy.

“Today Tanzania is being accused of sending mercenaries to disrupt elections in other countries. What a shame,” Mr Heche wrote on X.