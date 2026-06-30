Barrick–Twiga tops Dividend Day payouts with Sh221.9 billion to Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Barrick Mining Corporation, through its joint venture with the Government of Tanzania under Twiga Minerals Corporation, has emerged as the top dividend contributor at Dividend Day 2026 after paying Sh221.9 billion to the State.

The dividend cheque of Sh221.907 billion was presented to President Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House in Dar es Salaam by Barrick Tanzania Country Manager, Dr Melkiory Ngido.

The payout placed Barrick–Twiga first among state-linked entities and reflects a continued rise in returns from the partnership. The company paid Sh93.6 billion in the previous financial year, Sh84 billion in 2022/23 and Sh53.5 billion in the year before.

Dr Ngido said the performance was supported by improved operations at North Mara and Bulyanhulu mines, while Buzwagi is being transitioned into the Buzwagi Economic Special Zone.

He said since the establishment of the joint venture in 2019, Barrick–Twiga has contributed to government revenue through dividends, taxes, royalties, levies, wages and payments to local suppliers.

Beyond fiscal contributions, he said the mines support surrounding communities through corporate social responsibility programmes in education, health, water and infrastructure.

The operations also generate direct and indirect employment and expand opportunities for local contractors and suppliers.