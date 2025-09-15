Beyond brewing: How TBL fuels Tanzania’s development

Dar es Salaam. In 2020, Tanzania was abuzz after the African Economic Outlook ranked the country among the world’s ten fastest-growing economies.

Five years on, Tanzania remains close to that list, buoyed not only by government policies but also by private companies that have helped drive the economy forward.

One such company is Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), which has been a pillar of Tanzania’s business growth and community investment since 1933.

The brewer said in a statement on Monday, September 15, 2025 that its contribution goes well beyond its beverages, creating ripple effects across society through investments, job creation, sponsorships, and community projects.

Recognising the importance of agriculture TBL has built long-standing partnerships with local farmers.

Agriculture employs nearly 60 percent of Tanzanians and contributed 26.3 percent of GDP in 2025.

By 2025, the company was working with over 2,500 sorghum and barley farmers, providing access to training, finance, and guaranteed markets.

While agriculture remains central to Tanzania’s economy, TBL’s footprint extends further into community development.

One example is football, the country’s most popular sport. Through its Safari Lager brand, TBL launched the Safari Cup in 2023, rolling out tournaments in Mwanza, Arusha, Mbeya, and Dar es Salaam.

The initiative began with over 1,200 players and by 2025, 22 had gone on to sign professional contracts with various clubs, evidence of how the project not only creates opportunities but also stimulates broader social and economic growth.

TBL’s reach is also evident in the business sector. Through its BEES digital platform, the company supports more than 9,000 small and medium-sized enterprises each month, connecting them to markets they might otherwise struggle to access.

In addition, 25,000 retailers have received training in finance, technology, and business management.

Dar es Salaam’s rapid population growth, now home to more than six million residents according to the 2022 Census, has placed significant pressure on vital water resources, including the Ruvu, Msimbazi and Kizinga rivers.

Rather than leaving this challenge solely to government, TBL in 2025 extended its backing to the Dar es Salaam Water Security Project, a three-year partnership with WWF-Tanzania.

The initiative focuses on restoring river ecosystems while supporting communities including farmers, pastoralists, and water vendors that depend on them.

It comes at a time when access to safe and clean water remains a challenge, with 35.5 percent of the population in districts such as Arusha still lacking reliable supply. The project has so far benefitted residents in Dar es Salaam, Kisarawe, Chalinze and Kibaha.

Since its establishment, TBL has been an economic powerhouse in Tanzania, driving growth and creating opportunities across sectors.