Experts evaluate CSR and local content at Barrick North Mara

Tarime. A team of experts from the Tanzania Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TEITI) recently visited Barrick’s North Mara Gold Mine to evaluate the implementation of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and local content initiatives.

The mine, which is jointly operated with the government through Twiga Minerals, hosted the delegation over the weekend.

The visit, led by Mr Andrew Eriyo, TEITI’s Head of Research Unit, emphasised the importance of ensuring that Tanzanians benefit from mining activities.

“The main goal is to assess the execution of CSR and local content policies, as well as the involvement of Tanzanians in the mining sector,” Mr Eriyo said.

Barrick North Mara general manager, Mr Apolinary Lyambiko, welcomed the TEITI delegation to the mine in Tarime District, Mara Region, highlighting that CSR is a cornerstone of the company’s operations.

“CSR is a fundamental issue, and evaluations like this help to enhance operations and promote development for the benefit of our country,” he explained.

Mr Lyambiko noted that the mine invests billions of shillings annually in development projects within Tarime District, while prioritising local content by creating employment opportunities for Tanzanians.

Barrick North Mara Community Relations manager, Mr Francis Uhadi, discussed several completed and ongoing CSR initiatives. “For example, we recently supported the expansion of the Nyangoto Water Project, which was inspected by the Uhuru Torch,” he said.

Other projects include producing over 9,000 desks for primary and secondary schools in Tarime District, for 800 million shillings, to improve learning conditions.

The company has also funded the construction of health centres, outpatient rooms, classrooms, and perimeter fences for schools.

Regarding local content, Mr Uhadi mentioned that priority is given to residents from surrounding villages for employment and business opportunities, with unskilled jobs reserved for locals, as part of the company’s commitment to community development.

The TEITI team toured several CSR-funded projects and expressed satisfaction with Barrick’s contributions to Tanzania’s socio-economic development.

“Barrick North Mara Mine has been a key stakeholder, and today we observed their performance in CSR and local content,” said Ms Anastazia Ryoba, a TEITI expert.

In addition to North Mara, Barrick also operates the Bulyanhulu Mine in Kahama District, Shinyanga Region.