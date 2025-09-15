Singida, Al Hilal clash in Kagame Cup final today

Dar es Salaam. The stage is set for an electrifying climax to the Cecafa Kagame Cup as Singida Black Stars take on Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman in today’s final at the KMC Stadium, scheduled to kick off at 4pm.

The eagerly anticipated showdown follows the third-place playoff between Rwanda’s APR and Tanzania’s KMC, which is slated for 12pm.

This final is historic for both teams, marking their first-ever appearance in the Cecafa Kagame Cup decider. As one of East and Central Africa’s oldest and most prestigious regional tournaments, the Kagame Cup has long been a platform for showcasing talent, resilience, and tactical excellence in regional football.

For Singida Black Stars, the tournament has been a statement of intent, as they have impressed with a dynamic and disciplined squad, blending youthful energy with tactical organization.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal Omdurman bring a wealth of experience and flair, representing one of Sudan’s top clubs and a team accustomed to high-pressure matches on the continental stage.

Singida Black Stars booked their spot in the final after a commanding 2-0 victory over hosts KMC, displaying both defensive solidity and attacking creativity.

Al Hilal Omdurman punched their ticket with a 3-1 win over APR of Rwanda, showcasing clinical finishing and strategic maturity that could make them formidable opponents in today’s showdown.

Coach confident ahead of big match

Speaking ahead of the final, Singida Black Stars’ coach Miguel Gamondi exuded confidence in his team’s readiness.

“We are fully prepared and focused on winning this title. Our goal is to lift the Kagame Cup and continue building momentum for the upcoming season. We are motivated and ready for the challenge,” said Gamondi.

He also stressed the importance of fan support in the team’s campaign. “The support of our fans is crucial. We are committed to playing attractive and competitive football that represents Singida and our region with pride,” he added.

Prizes and glory at stake

The stakes are high, with both glory and significant financial rewards on the line. The champions will pocket $30,000 (approximately Sh75 million) and receive gold medals, while the runners-up will take home $20,000 (over Sh50 million) along with silver medals.