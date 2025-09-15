Traders count losses as market is destroyed by fire in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. Traders at Kawe Market are reeling after a devastating fire gutted their market early Monday, 15 August 2025, destroying property they had relied on to repay loans from financial institutions.

Many said they are unsure how to continue their livelihoods without urgent government assistance.

The fire, whose cause remains unknown, spread rapidly through the market late Sunday night, consuming wooden and corrugated iron stalls.









A trader, Deus Mkude, recalled receiving news of the fire while at home. “I rushed to the market hoping to save something, but the fire had spread too far. We couldn’t save anything,” he said.

Mkude said that limited water made firefighting efforts difficult. “The fire engine arrived, but water ran out. They left to fetch more, but by then the fire had spread to other buildings,” he said. He also confirmed that none of the traders had insurance to cover their losses.









A poultry trader, Zawadi Kimaro, appealed to authorities to allow them to continue business despite the disaster. She reported that some chickens, temporarily moved from stalls for safety, had been stolen.

In response, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila announced both short-term and long-term plans to assist affected traders and rebuild the market to modern standards.

He directed Kinondoni Municipal Director Hanifa Suleiman to release Sh100 million as emergency support, to be distributed transparently.

“Funds will be distributed fairly so that everyone affected receives some help to restart their businesses,” Chalamila said.

Mr Chalamila said reconstruction cannot begin while traders remain on site and that they will be temporarily relocated to the Tanganyika Packers area to allow preparations for a modern market building.

Chalamila emphasised that Kawe’s strategic location requires a permanent, high-quality structure. He instructed the municipal director to complete market designs promptly so construction can start immediately.

Chalamila warned that lack of insurance had worsened losses and directed that no trader should return to the rebuilt market without coverage. “If insurance had been in place, all traders would have been compensated. This must be a lesson,” he said.

He also highlighted that the mix of risky businesses within the market, including traders of gas, firewood, and charcoal operating alongside food vendors, had contributed to the fire’s severity. “The arrangement of such businesses must be regulated,” he said.

The commissioner stressed that insurance education is essential and that the new market will be managed under government supervision to ensure safety and discipline. “Had insurance been in place, all traders would have been paid.

Education must be provided so everyone understands its importance. The government stands with traders to ensure the market is successfully rebuilt,” he said.

Chalamila also warned those who stole property during the fire. Elder Yusufu Abdallah, popularly known as Mzee Sasi, urged anyone who took property to return it immediately.