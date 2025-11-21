Brussels Airlines to start direct flights to Kilimanjaro

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s tourism and aviation sectors have received yet another major lift after Brussels Airlines announced it will introduce direct flights to Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) beginning June 3, 2026—adding to a string of global carriers expanding or resuming services to the country.

The Star Alliance member will operate two weekly flights between Brussels and Kilimanjaro, further opening the northern safari circuit to European travellers.

The new service increases Brussels Airlines’ sub-Saharan African destinations to 18 and becomes its fifth route in East Africa, after Entebbe, Kigali, Bujumbura and Nairobi.

According to the airline’s schedule, flights will depart Brussels every Wednesday and Saturday. The return leg will connect Kilimanjaro to Brussels via Nairobi.

Norther tourism circuit boost

Kilimanjaro remains one of Africa’s most sought-after destinations, offering access not only to Mount Kilimanjaro — the continent’s highest peak — but also to world-famous attractions such as Serengeti National Park and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

“Tanzania is a top destination for safaris, and we’re proud to contribute to the local economy by connecting Kilimanjaro to Brussels and beyond,” said Dorothea von Boxberg, CEO of Brussels Airlines, in a statement.

The announcement comes at a time when Tanzania is experiencing a renewed surge in international air connectivity, particularly to Zanzibar and the northern tourism circuit.

KLM has confirmed the return of its direct flights to Zanzibar, driven by strong demand from European leisure travellers.

Etihad Airways is also set to resume its Zanzibar operations in 2026, restoring an important link to the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Airlink is preparing to restart its Zanzibar flights in 2026, re-establishing a key connection to the southern African market.

Analysts say the flurry of announcements signals strong confidence in Tanzania’s tourism recovery, supported by improved airport facilities, government reforms to attract investment, and rising global recognition of the country’s tourism offerings.

Tanzania targets new tourism records

The country is edging closer to new tourism milestones. In 2024, Tanzania recorded over 1.8 million tourist arrivals, with Zanzibar surpassing 700,000 visitors for the first time.

The Northern Circuit—comprising Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Serengeti, Tarangire and Ngorongoro—continues to draw the highest numbers, particularly from Europe.

Industry stakeholders say Brussels Airlines’ entry is expected to boost arrivals from Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Scandinavia—markets that traditionally favour safari tourism.

Brussels Airlines also announced a series of adjustments to its Summer 2026 network. The airline will boost long-haul capacity to Freetown, increasing flights from five to six per week.