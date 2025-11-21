Dr Maria Kamm: A lifetime champion of girls’ education in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. On 18 November 2025, the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) conferred an Honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degree upon Dr Maria Kamm, one of the most distinguished champions of girls’ education in Tanzania’s modern history.

The award recognises a lifetime devoted to uplifting girls’ schooling, mentoring generations of young women, and shaping a national outlook grounded in self-reliance through learning.

Born in June 1937 in rural Iringa, Dr Kamm’s early years unfolded in a society in which the education of girls was rarely prioritised.

“The customs and expectations of the time did not favour girls’ schooling,” said Prof Christine Noe of UDSM while reading her citation.

“Yet Dr Kamm refused to let those norms extinguish her aspirations.”

In 1954, she became one of merely nine girls in Tanganyika to complete Form Two, an extraordinary feat during the colonial era.

Unlike most girls who ended their schooling at that level, she pressed forward.

She trained at Loleza Teachers’ College, graduating in 1957, and a few years later embarked on a scholarly path that would make history.

In 1962, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in History in the United States, before completing a Master’s degree in Education in 1964, becoming the first Tanzanian woman known to have attained such an academic qualification from the US.

Her academic progress marked her not only as a pioneer of girls’ education but also as a national trailblazer for women’s advancement in higher learning.

An Honorary Doctor of Letters degree is one of the highest academic distinctions a university can award.

Unlike a traditional PhD earned through research, it recognises exceptional contributions to knowledge, leadership, and service to society.

UDSM’s decision to honour Dr Kamm underscores the magnitude of her four decades of service to Tanzania’s education system and her lifelong advocacy for girls’ empowerment.

As Prof Noe stated; “This honour celebrates a woman whose impact has transformed families, communities, and the nation at large.”

A four-decade legacy in secondary education

Dr Kamm’s career spanned nearly 40 years across some of the country’s most influential schools.

She began as the Headmistress of Machame Secondary School (1965–1970) before moving to Weruweru Secondary School, where she served from 1970 to 1993.

Her leadership embodied discipline, self-reliance, and holistic development.

“Under her guidance, Weruweru became a shining example of the education for self-reliance policy,” Prof Noe said.

Students affectionately called her ‘mama,’ a tribute to her nurturing yet firm approach to leadership.

Despite opportunities to ascend to national roles, including an offer to teach at UDSM and a chance to become Chief School Inspector, Dr Kamm chose to remain with her students.

“Even in 1978 when she was selected for a national post, she declined and affirmed that she had given her life to serving young people,” Prof Noe recalled.

One of the defining choices of her life came when she used her own resources to purchase land and build accommodation for girls facing obstacles in their education.

These included teenage mothers and others whose schooling was interrupted.

She ensured they continued studying as private candidates, offering them a second chance when society had all but given up on them.

“What motivated her was the enduring belief that every girl deserves hope,” noted Prof Noe.

After retiring, Dr Kamm established the Mama Clementina Foundation 35 years ago—an institution dedicated to supporting disadvantaged girls.

Over time, the foundation expanded to include boys, recognising the broader need for inclusive access to education.

It has since built schools and vocational training centres, changing lives in communities across the country.

Her work, Prof Noe added; “reflects a profound commitment to restoring dignity and opportunity to young people who are often marginalised.”

Receiving her honorary degree, Dr Kamm dedicated the honour to all girls who have ever felt their educational journey was out of reach.

“I accept this honour on behalf of every girl who once lost hope,” she said.

“In my life, I will continue standing at the forefront in fighting for the education of the girl child and ensuring every girl has a chance to learn.”

She also urged teachers and communities to refrain from stigmatising children who struggle academically.

“They too must be given encouragement so they can demonstrate their abilities,” she said.

The Chairperson of the UDSM Council, and herself a former student of Dr Kamm, Mwanaidi Sinare Maajar, paid tribute to her former teacher.

“Dr Kamm devoted herself to ensuring girls accessed education,” she said.

“She strengthened the philosophy of self-reliance and nurtured many of today’s women leaders.”

As Tanzania continues to strive for inclusive, high-quality education, Dr Kamm’s life serves as a timeless reminder that empowering girls is not merely an academic concern; it is a national imperative.

Her journey from a rural village in Iringa to becoming one of the country’s most celebrated champions of education reflects what resilience, vision, and conviction can achieve.