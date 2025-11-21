Africa’s power of purpose: 10 foundations to watch in 2026

By New Vision Reporter

Africa’s story in 2026 will not just be written by governments and corporations — it will be shaped by those who give. Across the continent, a new generation of philanthropic institutions is transforming charity into empowerment, funding into inclusion, and kindness into policy.

From billion-dollar global giants to emerging homegrown forces, here are the 10 foundations to watch in Africa in 2026 — each redefining what modern giving looks like.

1. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — Science with Scale

The Gates Foundation remains one of Africa’s most powerful partners in global health and development. Its continued investment in vaccine access, malaria eradication, and women’s health across sub-Saharan Africa keeps it at the forefront of transformative philanthropy.

In 2026, expect deeper collaborations with local African health ministries and education initiatives across the continent.

2. Maser Foundation — The New Face of Modern Philanthropy

Maser Foundation, founded in 2025 by visionary entrepreneur and author Prateek Suri CEO of Maser Group, has rapidly become a driving force for change across Africa. Rooted in the belief of “Capital with Conscience,” the foundation focuses on education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development, creating meaningful impact in local communities.

As it enters a new phase of growth, 2026 will see Maser Foundation forging deeper collaborations with African governments to strengthen national programs in women-led entrepreneurship, child welfare, and social development.

Under Suri’s inspiring leadership, the foundation embodies a new era of purposeful philanthropy—where compassion, vision, and partnership unite to shape a brighter future for the continent.

3. Mo Ibrahim Foundation — Leadership as a Legacy

Few foundations have influenced African governance as profoundly as Mo Ibrahim’s.

Through its Governance Index and Fellowship Program, it continues to champion ethical leadership, accountability, and transparency across African nations. In 2026, expect a renewed push toward nurturing the next generation of African policy visionaries.

4. Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation — Homegrown Hope

Based in Nigeria but active across the continent, ACT Foundation has become a powerhouse for youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and environmental innovation.

Its grant programs empower small organizations tackling big problems, and its storytelling-driven campaigns are attracting a younger donor base eager to make a difference.

5. Tony Elumelu Foundation — The Entrepreneur’s Engine

With its $100 million commitment to funding African entrepreneurs, the Tony Elumelu Foundation continues to be one of the continent’s most influential private-sector impact engines.

Its entrepreneurship program has supported over 15,000 start-ups and is expected to expand further in 2026 — making it one of Africa’s most scalable empowerment models.

6. Higherlife Foundation — Educating a Continent

Founded in Zimbabwe, Higherlife Foundation focuses on education and youth development. Backed by the Masiyiwa family, it provides scholarships, digital learning hubs, and leadership opportunities for African youth — with plans to scale its programs into East and Central Africa.

7. Sterling One Foundation — Corporate Purpose, Continental Reach

This Nigerian foundation blends corporate strategy with social innovation. With projects in gender equality, climate action, and education, it’s one of the fastest-growing philanthropic brands to watch. Its partnerships with African creatives and innovators make its impact both practical and visible.

8. African Philanthropy Forum — The Connector

The APF doesn’t just fund — it unites. Acting as a continental platform for philanthropists and foundations, it builds networks, trains organizations, and amplifies local giving. Expect it to be a key player in standardizing impact reporting and promoting African-led giving models in 2026.

9. Donors for Africa Foundation — The Empowerment Architect

This dynamic platform works to strengthen Africa’s nonprofit ecosystem by training leaders and improving sustainability models.

Its partnerships with governments and private institutions make it a backbone of capacity-building and social innovation across the continent.

10. Open Society Foundations (Africa Region) — Defending Democracy

Long known for championing justice, governance, and human rights, the Open Society Foundations remain vital in protecting civic space across Africa. As the continent faces new challenges in governance and equality, OSF’s presence remains both bold and necessary.

Africa’s golden era of giving

2026 marks the rise of Philanthropy 3.0 — where purpose is measured not in dollars, but in dignity. The Maser Foundation brings glamour to giving; the Gates Foundation brings science to service; and African-born initiatives like ACT, Sterling One, and Higherlife bring authenticity to action.