Government counts BRT vandalism cost as Phase Two operations resume

Dar es Salaam. The government may have lost up to Sh200 million in revenue from the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system by Thursday, November 20, 2025, as authorities race to restore services following extensive vandalism along key corridors during the October 29 unrest.

BRT operations on both the Morogoro Road (Phase One), operated by Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Udart), and the Kilwa Road (Phase Two), operated by Mofat, were suspended after groups of youth in Dar es Salaam and other parts of the country took to the streets in an attempt to stop the general election.

The unrest resulted in the destruction of filling stations, BRT stations, buses, vehicles, police posts, schools, hospitals and court buildings among others.

Although the full extent of the damage, which could run into billions of shillings, is still being assessed, The Citizen understands that Dart previously received more than Sh8 million per day from Udart in infrastructure usage fees.

These funds covered the use of dedicated BRT lanes, stations, smart gates and other infrastructure. The suspension of operations has denied the government this revenue while also straining operators, who continue to face loan repayment obligations and operational expenses.

Phase One severely hit

Dart Chief Executive, Mr Said Tunda, said the Morogoro Road corridor suffered the most severe destruction, with nearly all stations between Magomeni and Kimara vandalised, except for Morocco station. On the feeder route from Mbezi Mwisho to Kibaha, all ticketing booths were destroyed and must be reinstalled.

“The assessment has been completed along the affected routes, and the extent of the damage is significant. Exact figures will be announced by higher authorities,” he said.

He added that many components required for repairs must be imported, which could delay full restoration.

“If we had all the necessary equipment locally, restoration would take four to six weeks. If procurement processes are required, it will take longer,” he noted.

Dart is now engaging contractors currently working on the Bagamoyo Road and Gongo la Mboto routes to accelerate repairs. Mr Tunda also clarified that the buses burned during the unrest were not in operation at the time due to mechanical problems. All have since been removed.

Once restored, Phase One services will resume with new station gates and a Sh1,000 fare, with passengers required to use Smart Cards.

Phase Two returns — relief for Mbagala commuters

Despite ongoing repairs on Phase One, Phase Two operations along the Mbagala–city centre corridor officially resumed today after a directive by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Albert Chalamila.

Commuters welcomed the resumption, saying it will significantly reduce transport costs and ease travel challenges.

A regular user, Mr Isack Mbando, said he used to spend between Sh2,000 and Sh3,000 per trip—and up to Sh6,000 daily—before the introduction of the BRT.

“With the BRT charging Sh750 per trip, passengers save more than Sh1,300 per journey, or at least Sh2,600 daily for regular travellers,” he said.

“Before the BRT, I paid around Sh3,000 one way during peak hours. Now I pay Sh700. This is a major relief, especially for workers and traders,” he added.

Another commuter, Ms Subira Omary, commended the resumption but urged the government to reinforce security and protect BRT infrastructure.

“We want assurance that such incidents will not happen again. We depend on this service,” she said.

The Mbagala service, launched on 12 October 2025, had operated for only 17 days before it was halted on October 29. It is supported by 250 buses provided by Mofat.

During an inspection earlier this week, Mr Chalamila directed Dart, Tanesco, and institutions under the Regional Administrative Secretary’s Office to ensure all buses were back on the road by 8am today.

He added that the government is assessing damage to public and private property and identifying those who suffered losses during the unrest.

He urged Tanzanians to “put aside anger and work together to rebuild the nation”.

Other interventions

In a move to ease congestion along the Morogoro Road corridor while Phase One remains suspended, the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has issued permits for 150 new commuter buses (daladala).

Latra Director General, Habibu Suluo, said the authority had earlier begun a review of BRT fares in 2022—considering an increase to Sh1,000—but deferred the adjustment pending a reliable revenue collection system for Phase One.

“For Phase Two, we directed the operator to establish electronic ticketing and ensure transparency in collections before any fare review,” he said.

Latra has now approved a transitional fare of Sh1,000, provided Mofat continues improving service quality and ensuring smooth passenger flow.