CRDB Insurance launches digital livestock cover

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Insurance Company, in partnership with Agriculture and Climate Risk Enterprise (ACRE Africa), has launched a digital insurance product for livestock farmers.

The service, known as Smart Mifugo, is accessed through the DigiBima platform and uses artificial intelligence and biometric identification to register and manage livestock insurance policies.

Latest government figures presented in Parliament last month by the minister for Livestock and Fisheries Development, Bashiru Ally Kakurwa, show that the livestock sector contributes 6.2 percent to Tanzania’s gross domestic product (GDP), while fisheries contribute 1.6 percent and support about six million people through value chains.

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The data also shows steady growth in livestock populations. Cattle increased by 3.4 percent from 39.24 million in the 2025/26 fiscal year to 40.57 million as of April this year.

Goats rose by 3.5 percent from 28.59 million to 29.59 million, while sheep increased by 3.0 percent from 9.66 million to 9.94 million.

Chicken numbers also rose by 4.7 percent from 108.22 million to 113.36 million. Indigenous chickens increased from 47.39 million to 49.75 million, while improved breeds rose from 55.69 million to 58.47 million.

The pig population increased by 5.6 percent from 4.13 million to 4.36 million.

Speaking during the launch of Smart Mifugo in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Agnes Meena, said the sector remains a key part of the economy, contributing to employment, food supply, household incomes and industrial activity.

She said the sector faces challenges including disease, drought, floods and other shocks that affect productivity.

“I am pleased that CRDB Insurance Company and ACRE Africa have introduced technology to protect livestock assets. Through Smart Mifugo, farmers can access digital insurance services more easily and transparently.

The use of artificial intelligence in identifying animals through nose prints is a major step,” she said.

Ms Meena said the government continues to support private sector innovation to improve productivity and livelihoods, adding that the initiative aligns with efforts to modernise the livestock sector and improve value addition.

CRDB Bank Group managing director, Dr Abdulmajid Nsekela, said livestock remains a key economic asset and a source of income for many households.

He said farmers face challenges in proving ownership of livestock, which limits access to insurance and credit.

“Smart Mifugo responds to this challenge. Livestock is identified using cow muzzle biometrics, which is unique to each animal,” he said.

Dr Nsekela said the system reduces ownership disputes and allows livestock to be used as collateral for loans.

He said the service will be expanded to other CRDB markets, including Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

CRDB Insurance Company Managing Director Wilson Mnzava said the partnership supports financial innovation and inclusion.

“We are starting with cattle and will expand to other livestock,” he said.

He said farmers can access the service through CRDB Bank branches.

ACRE Africa Managing Director Ewan Wheeler said Tanzania has about 40 million cattle valued at around $4.5 billion, with much of the sector operating informally.

He said challenges in livestock identification have limited access to insurance and credit.